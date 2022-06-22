Lincoln Tech Launches Podcast Series On Job Opportunities

by

Lincoln Educational Services Corp LINC has launched a podcast series to highlight career opportunities in industries that need skilled employees.

Lincoln Tech's Skills @ Work podcasts will help educate listeners about skills needed to succeed in career fields that are often ignored.

The podcasts are available on major delivery channels, and each episode will run between 20-30 minutes featuring interviews with subject experts.

"So many people are simply unaware of the career opportunities that exist in manufacturing, the skilled trades, IT, the auto and diesel industries, and healthcare," said Peter Tahinos, Lincoln Tech's SVP of Marketing.

Price Action: LINC shares are trading higher by 0.33% at $6.12 on the last check Wednesday.

