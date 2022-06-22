ñol

Why Altria Stock Is Down More Than 8% Today

by Adam Eckert, Benzinga Staff Writer 
June 22, 2022 11:47 AM | 1 min read

Altria Group Inc MO shares are trading lower Wednesday following reports the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is preparing to remove Juul e-cigarettes from the U.S. market.

According to a Wall Street Journal report, citing people familiar with the matter, the FDA could announce its decision on Juul e-cigarettes as soon as Wednesday. The potential ruling comes almost two years after Juul had applied for approval to keep selling e-cigarettes in the U.S. Altria owns a 35% stake in the e-cigarette company. 

In the first quarter, Altria reported a non-cash pre-tax unrealized loss of $100 million, or 5 cents per share, as a result of a decrease in the estimated fair value of its investment in Juul. At the end of the quarter, the estimated fair value of Altria's Juul investment was $1.6 billion.

See Also: So What's Going On With Moderna Shares Rising Today?

MO Price Action: Altria has traded between $57.05 and $42.53 over a 52-week period.

The stock was down 8.58% at $41.78 at press time, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Photo: Vaping360 from Flickr.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

