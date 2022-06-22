Freshpet Recalls Dog Food Sold At Target And Walmart Over Possible Salmonella Contamination

Freshpet Inc FRPT has recalled one of its dog food products sold at Target Corporation TGT and Walmart Inc WMT due to the potential of salmonella contamination.

What Happened: According to an announcement from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the impacted product is a single lot of Freshpet Select Fresh From the Kitchen Home Cooked Chicken Recipe in a 4.5-pound bag with a sell-by date of Oct. 29, 2022.

The FDA noted the potentially contaminated lot was marked for destruction, but a small portion of the lot was inadvertently shipped to retailers in limited geographic markets in the last two weeks.

The lot in question may have sold at limited Walmart stores in Alabama and Georgia, and at limited Target stores and other select retailers in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, Rhode Island, Vermont and West Virginia.

Why It Matters: Dogs with salmonella infections can become lethargic and show signs of decreased appetite or abdominal pain. In extreme cases, dogs will have either diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, fever and vomiting.

Dogs that are infected with salmonella but seem otherwise healthy can be carriers and infect other animals and humans.

To date, Freshpet has not received reports of illness, injury or adverse reactions from the product. No other Freshpet products or lot codes are impacted by this recall.

