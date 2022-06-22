Guardforce AI Expands RaaS Business Offering In Japan, US

by

Guardforce AI Co Ltd GFAI expands its Robotics-as-a-Service (RaaS) business lines with new offices in Tokyo, Japan, and San Francisco, California.

expands its Robotics-as-a-Service (RaaS) business lines with new offices in Tokyo, Japan, and San Francisco, California. The T-series robot for reception services, food delivery robots, and disinfection robots for restaurants, shopping malls, and hotels will be among the robotics solutions offered by GFAI in these two sites.

"Opening offices in Tokyo and San Francisco mark important milestones as these two markets represent significant opportunities for our RaaS business line. With increasing labor costs and the aging population, in Japan alone automated robotic services are expected to double from 2020 to 2026," commented Terence Yap, Chairman of Guardforce AI.

Price Action: GFAI shares are trading higher by 0.96% at $0.5147 on the last check Wednesday.

