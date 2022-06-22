ñol

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surges 17%: Musk's Dogecoin Spillover, Lead Developer Buzz And More Factors

by Shivdeep Dhaliwal, Benzinga Staff Writer 
June 22, 2022 2:12 AM | 3 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • SHIB shoots up 17.5% over 24 hours
  • Development buzz surrounding the token rises
  • SHIB rises after Elon Musk reiterates support for Dogecoin

Shiba Inu (SHIB) shot up 17.3% over 24 hours to $0.0000096 at press time in the early hours of Wednesday morning. 

It gained alongside well-known meme coins including bellwether Dogecoin DOGE/USD, which was up 6.1%. The global cryptocurrency market cap declined 0.9%.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Performance
Time-frame % Change (+/-)
24-hour 17.5%
24-hour against Bitcoin BTC/USD 18.4%
24-hour against Ethereum ETH/USD 17.3%
7-day 21.8%
30-day -19.9%

YTD-performance

 -72%

See Also: Best Crypto Debit Cards

The SHIB Factors

  • SHIB was among the most mentioned coins on Twitter at press time, according to Cointrendz. The three most mentioned coins were Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Cardano
  • SHIB also trended among retail investors on Stocktwits at press time. The meme coin was also seen trending on CoinGecko
  • The 24-hour trading volume for SHIB rose a whopping 615.7% to $1.7 billion, according to data from CoinMarketCap
  • Coinglass data indicates that $5.44 million worth of SHIB were liquidated over 24 hours as the price of the Ethereum-based token spiked

Buzz Building Around Development

SHIB lead developer Shytoshi Kusama said in a recent tweet that “things are moving quite well on all fronts.” 

“Over the next few weeks, you will begin to see the things we've been working on come to fruition at, what looks to be, when Shib (and the world) needs it most.”

The Burn Effect? 

Shibburn.com noted that over the past 24 hours a total of 580.64 million SHIB tokens were burned over 51 transactions. 

Musk Spillover 

SHIB’s rise is taking place in parallel with Dogecoin. On Tuesday, Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk reiterated support for DOGE.

“Tesla accepts DOGE for some merchandise and SpaceX will do the same and I intend to personally support Dogecoin," said Musk at the Qatar Economic Forum in Doha.

SHIB On The Web

The rise in SHIB prices did not go unnoticed on cryptocurrency Twitter, where its supporters shared memes.

Read Next: 'God Hates NFTs,' Vitalik Buterin Is 'Antichrist:' Bizarre 'Protest' Takes Place Outside NFT.NYC Venue

Visit Benzinga's Crypto Homepage - 1,000,000+ depend on Benzinga Crypto every month

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: dogecoinElon MuskShiba Inuwhy it's movingCryptocurrencyNewsTop StoriesMarketsMoversTrading Ideas