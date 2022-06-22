Shiba Inu (SHIB) shot up 17.3% over 24 hours to $0.0000096 at press time in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

It gained alongside well-known meme coins including bellwether Dogecoin DOGE/USD, which was up 6.1%. The global cryptocurrency market cap declined 0.9%.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Performance Time-frame % Change (+/-) 24-hour 17.5% 24-hour against Bitcoin BTC/USD 18.4% 24-hour against Ethereum ETH/USD 17.3% 7-day 21.8% 30-day -19.9% YTD-performance -72%

The SHIB Factors

SHIB was among the most mentioned coins on Twitter at press time, according to Cointrendz. The three most mentioned coins were Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Cardano

SHIB also trended among retail investors on Stocktwits at press time. The meme coin was also seen trending on CoinGecko

The 24-hour trading volume for SHIB rose a whopping 615.7% to $1.7 billion, according to data from CoinMarketCap

Coinglass data indicates that $5.44 million worth of SHIB were liquidated over 24 hours as the price of the Ethereum-based token spiked

Buzz Building Around Development

SHIB lead developer Shytoshi Kusama said in a recent tweet that “things are moving quite well on all fronts.”

Lastly, things are moving quite well on all fronts and over the next few weeks you will begin to see the things we've been working on come to fruition at, what looks to be, when Shib (and the world) needs it most. — Shytoshi Kusama™ (@ShytoshiKusama) June 18, 2022

“Over the next few weeks, you will begin to see the things we've been working on come to fruition at, what looks to be, when Shib (and the world) needs it most.”

The Burn Effect?

Shibburn.com noted that over the past 24 hours a total of 580.64 million SHIB tokens were burned over 51 transactions.

In the past 24 hours, there have been a total of 580,638,304 $SHIB tokens burned and 51 transactions. Visit https://t.co/t0eRMnyZel to view the overall total of #SHIB tokens burned, circulating supply, and more. #shibarmy — Shibburn (@shibburn) May 23, 2022

Musk Spillover

SHIB’s rise is taking place in parallel with Dogecoin. On Tuesday, Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk reiterated support for DOGE.

“Tesla accepts DOGE for some merchandise and SpaceX will do the same and I intend to personally support Dogecoin," said Musk at the Qatar Economic Forum in Doha.

SHIB On The Web

The rise in SHIB prices did not go unnoticed on cryptocurrency Twitter, where its supporters shared memes.

