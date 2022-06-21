'God Hates NFTs,' Vitalik Buterin Is 'Antichrist:' Bizarre 'Protest' Takes Place Outside NFT.NYC Venue

A “protest” took place outside of the ongoing NFT.NYC conference in New York on Monday.
What Happened: People holding placards proclaiming Ethereum ETH/USD co-founder as the anti-christ and “God Hates NFTs” were seen at the mock event.
People could be seen “demonstrating” against NFTs and raising slogans while marching down a street in SoHo, New York City.
June 20, 2022
Dogecoin DOGE/USD co-creator Billy Markus noted that the protest was a parody in response to a tweet from cryptocurrency journalist Laura Shin. He said in a subsequent tweet, “normies do hate NFTs tho.”
normies do hate NFTs tho— Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) June 20, 2022
Why It Matters: Adage reporter Asa Hiken said the “stunt” was organized by Bobby Kim, also known as Bobby Hundreds, the designer-writer co-founder of The Hundreds — a global men’s streetwear brand and editorial platform.
Let it be known: the protest is officially a stunt— Asa Hiken (@asabhiken) June 20, 2022
Spoke with @bobbyhundreds himself, who told me what he was going for and why he thinks the community needs a laugh right now
Also, there may or may not be plans for another "protest" tomorrow...https://t.co/gcjbU1E1CH
Kim told Hiken that the protest was held because the “community needs a laugh right now.”
NFC.NYT bills itself as a “leading annual non-fungible token event” and this year it is being held between June 20-23 amid the backdrop of a cryptocurrency valuation meltdown.
