JELD-WEN Taps Sonoco Executive Julie Albrecht As Finance Chief

JELD-WEN Holding JELD has appointed Julie C. Albrecht as EVP and CFO, effective July 18, 2022.

has appointed Julie C. Albrecht as EVP and CFO, effective July 18, 2022. She will replace EVP and Acting CFO David Guernsey, who will transition into another leadership role.

Albrecht joins JELD-WEN from Sonoco Products Co SON , where she has served as CFO since March 2019.

, where she has served as CFO since March 2019. She joined Sonoco in 2017 as corporate vice president, treasurer, and assistant CFO before being named CFO in 2019.

Albrecht earned her bachelor's degree in accounting at Wake Forest University.

Price Action: JELD shares are trading higher by 1.06% at $13.29 on the last check Tuesday.

