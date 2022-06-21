ñol

JELD-WEN Taps Sonoco Executive Julie Albrecht As Finance Chief

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
June 21, 2022 2:21 PM | 1 min read
  • JELD-WEN Holding JELD has appointed Julie C. Albrecht as EVP and CFO, effective July 18, 2022. 
  • She will replace EVP and Acting CFO David Guernsey, who will transition into another leadership role.
  • Albrecht joins JELD-WEN from Sonoco Products Co SON, where she has served as CFO since March 2019.
  • She joined Sonoco in 2017 as corporate vice president, treasurer, and assistant CFO before being named CFO in 2019.
  • Albrecht earned her bachelor's degree in accounting at Wake Forest University.
  • Price Action: JELD shares are trading higher by 1.06% at $13.29 on the last check Tuesday.

