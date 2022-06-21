Connexa Sports' PlaySight Interactive Partners With Emerson College

by

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc CNXA subsidiary, PlaySight Interactive, has inked a technology partnership agreement with the athletic department at Emerson College in Boston.

subsidiary, PlaySight Interactive, has inked a technology partnership agreement with the athletic department at Emerson College in Boston. The Lions student-athletes and coaches will have access to PlaySight's fixed and portable connected camera platform, used as a standard in sports video.

PlaySight will install its technology at both indoor and outdoor facilities on Emerson's campus.

"Emerson decided to make the investment in PlaySight for many different reasons. For one, the streaming capability will allow fans and families of student-athletes who can't attend games to get a great viewing experience from home," said Matt Horan, Emerson's Interim Director of Athletic Communications.

Price Action: CNXA shares are trading higher by 1.24% at $1.63 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.