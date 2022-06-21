Connexa Sports' PlaySight Interactive Partners With Emerson College

- Connexa Sports Technologies Inc CNXA subsidiary, PlaySight Interactive, has inked a technology partnership agreement with the athletic department at Emerson College in Boston.
- The Lions student-athletes and coaches will have access to PlaySight's fixed and portable connected camera platform, used as a standard in sports video.
- PlaySight will install its technology at both indoor and outdoor facilities on Emerson's campus.
- "Emerson decided to make the investment in PlaySight for many different reasons. For one, the streaming capability will allow fans and families of student-athletes who can't attend games to get a great viewing experience from home," said Matt Horan, Emerson's Interim Director of Athletic Communications.
- Price Action: CNXA shares are trading higher by 1.24% at $1.63 on the last check Tuesday.
