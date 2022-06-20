Tesla Model 3 On Sentry Mode Captures Video Of Pickup Driver Trying To Unplug It From Charger While Owner Naps Inside

A Tesla Inc TSLA Model 3 in a sentry mode caught a pickup driver casually attempting to unplug the vehicle in Ontario while it was left to charge with the owner napping inside.

What Happened: A Reddit user by the name of OrdinarySpecialist38 shared a 23-second video of a man pulling up in a pickup truck next to the Model 3 and then fiddling with the car and attempting to unplug it from the charge.

“Anyone know the incentives for this behavior? Was it the J1172 adapter? Was napping in the back seat, opened my eyes to see this Discount Bill Burr pull out the plug and fudge with the adapter and port,” the Reddit user wrote in the post.

The video cuts out abruptly and does not really show the man unplugging the charging cable.

“Did Sentry Mode cut the footage short because I was in the car already?”

Tesla owners in the past have been known to be victims of ICEing, a term used to explain how gas-powered vehicle owners occupy a space meant for an electric vehicle at a charging station.