Video: Tesla Supplier Reveals More About 9,000-Ton Cybertruck-Making Machine

by Rachit Vats, Benzinga Staff Writer 
June 21, 2022 6:30 AM | 1 min read

A key Tesla Inc TSLA supplier whose new 9,000-ton Giga Press will build the hotly anticipated Cybertruck has released yet another video of the mega-machine and its facility.

What Happened: Hong Kong-listed LK Technology subsidiary and die casting company Idra Group released a nearly minute-long video that shows, for the first time, an overview of the massive Giga Press factory and the machine.

The video shows an ongoing open house event for customers, which the company said has been extended till June 30 between 3 pm and 5 pm, Monday to Friday. 

See Also: Elon Musk Confirms This 9,000-Ton Machine Will Build Tesla's Cybertruck

 

Why It Matters: Musk earlier this month confirmed on Twitter that the 9,000-ton Giga Press would make the Cybertruck body, without specifying if it was the upper or underbody. 

Tesla has been investing heavily in casting and alloy technology and uses a series of big die casting machines to make car bodies with just a few massive casted parts, a trend now catching on in the auto industry.

The Giga Press technology has reduced the Model Y's front and rear casting from hundreds of parts down to just two.

Price Action: Tesla closed 1.7% higher at $650.3 on Friday, according to data from Benzinga Pro

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

