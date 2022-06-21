Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk on Monday reacted to a video showing a Cybertruck, saying the scene is like a computer-generated image (CGI) but in real life.

What Happened: The 18-second video of the Cybertruck was posted on the EV maker’s social media handles as well as by the Tesla Owners Silicon Valley group.

It shows the hotly anticipated truck being driven to a spot before people on the EV's cargo bed start distributing ice creams to bystanders.

The video does not mention the location or whether the people surrounding the truck are workers or attendees of a promo event.

“Cybertruck to the rescue on a hot day with ice cream,” the post said tagging Musk, to which the billionaire entrepreneur replied "cgi irl," which expands to CGI in real life.

Why It Matters: Tesla in May shared a similar video on its Instagram account showing Giga Texas employees being handed over ice creams from a Cybertruck on a hot day.

Musk earlier this month said he believes Tesla’s Cybertruck would be the EV maker’s best product ever.

The Cybertruck, designed to have the utility of a truck with sports car performance, is not expected to go into commercial production until 2023 as Tesla makes changes and improvements to the vehicle.

Musk in January told investors that the Cybertruck, the Semi, and Roadster models would be ready for production "hopefully next year."

Last year, he said he fears the Cybertruck could “flop” because the vehicle was “so unlike anything else."

