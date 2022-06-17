ñol

Vita Coco CFO Kevin Benmoussa Steps Down

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 17, 2022 3:32 PM | 26 seconds read
  • Vita Coco Company Inc COCO said its Chief Financial Officer Kevin Benmoussa would depart the company later in 2022.
  • Kevin is likely to pursue an expanded finance and executive role outside of the beverage industry.
  • However, he will remain at The Vita Coco Company until August 31 to complete the second-quarter reporting activity.
  • The company will conduct a formal search for Benmoussa's replacement.
  • Price Action: COCO shares are trading lower by 2.04% at $10.59 on the last check Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsSmall CapManagementGeneral