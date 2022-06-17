Vita Coco CFO Kevin Benmoussa Steps Down

by

Vita Coco Company Inc COCO said its Chief Financial Officer Kevin Benmoussa would depart the company later in 2022.

The company will conduct a formal search for Benmoussa's replacement.

Price Action: COCO shares are trading lower by 2.04% at $10.59 on the last check Friday.

