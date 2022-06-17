Vita Coco CFO Kevin Benmoussa Steps Down

- Vita Coco Company Inc COCO said its Chief Financial Officer Kevin Benmoussa would depart the company later in 2022.
- Kevin is likely to pursue an expanded finance and executive role outside of the beverage industry.
- However, he will remain at The Vita Coco Company until August 31 to complete the second-quarter reporting activity.
- The company will conduct a formal search for Benmoussa's replacement.
- Price Action: COCO shares are trading lower by 2.04% at $10.59 on the last check Friday.
