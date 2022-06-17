ñol

Why ChargePoint Shares Are Surging Today

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 17, 2022 1:32 PM | 1 min read
  • B.Riley analyst Christopher Souther initiated coverage of ChargePoint Holdings Inc CHPT with a Buy rating and $20 price target, implying a 41% upside.
  • The analyst is optimistic about ChargePoint’s market share, brand, and growth strategy.
  • Souther noted the company holds more than 70% market share in networked Level 2 charging in North America and 5,000 commercial and fleet customers worldwide.
  • The analyst added that ChargePoint is in a healthy cash position for investments.
  • Price Action: CHPT shares are trading higher by 12.96% at $14.17 on the last check Friday.
  • Photo Via Company

