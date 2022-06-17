Why ChargePoint Shares Are Surging Today

by

B.Riley analyst Christopher Souther initiated coverage of ChargePoint Holdings Inc CHPT with a Buy rating and $20 price target, implying a 41% upside.

Souther noted the company holds more than 70% market share in networked Level 2 charging in North America and 5,000 commercial and fleet customers worldwide.

The analyst added that ChargePoint is in a healthy cash position for investments.

Price Action: CHPT shares are trading higher by 12.96% at $14.17 on the last check Friday.

