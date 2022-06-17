Overview Of Value Stocks In The Consumer Defensive Sector

Understanding Value Stocks

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the consumer defensive sector:

United Natural Foods UNFI - P/E: 9.65 Big Lots BIG - P/E: 9.32 Industrias Bachoco SAB IBA - P/E: 8.23 RLX Technology RLX - P/E: 7.6 Natural Alternatives Intl NAII - P/E: 6.04

This quarter, United Natural Foods experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was $1.13 in Q2 and is now $1.1. This quarter, Big Lots experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was $1.75 in Q4 and is now $-0.39. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 3.92%, which has increased by 0.7% from 3.22% last quarter.

Industrias Bachoco SAB's earnings per share for Q1 sits at $2.17, whereas in Q4, they were at 0.63. Its most recent dividend yield is at 2.05%, which has increased by 0.13% from 1.92% in the previous quarter.

RLX Technology's earnings per share for Q1 sits at $0.04, whereas in Q4, they were at 0.06. Most recently, Natural Alternatives Intl reported earnings per share at $0.41, whereas in Q2 earnings per share sat at $0.3.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.