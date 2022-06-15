Disney Unveils $110K Luxury Tour Package: What You Need To Know

The Walt Disney Co. DIS is making a pitch to luxury travel aficionados with a global tour package that encompasses all 12 of the company’s theme parks plus stops at iconic historic sites and the company’s film production epicenter.

What Happened: Deadline reported the “Disney Parks Around the World: A Private Jet Adventure” is priced at $109,995 per person and is based on double occupancy — those traveling solo would need to pay a “single supplement” fee starting at $10,995.

The package offers a 24-day tour that includes private jet travel to the company’s parks in the U.S., Europe and Asia along with tours of the Lucasfilm Campus and the Walt Disney Studios. Also included are stops at non-Disney attractions including Taj Mahal, the Pyramids of Giza and the Eiffel Tower.

The tour runs from July 9-Aug. 1, 2023, and booking begins next week. However, only 75 spots are available and airfare to and from departure and return cities is not included in the package.

Why It Happened: Disney is tapping into an upward swing in the luxury travel market, which does not appear to be impacted by the high-inflation economy. And the exclusivity of the Disney package trends with the findings of GlobalData’s recently published “Luxury Travel Market Trend and Analysis of Traveller Types, Key Destinations, Challenges and Opportunities, 2022 Update,” which determined that luxury travelers are seeking more distinctive and immersive experiences.

“With travelers determined to make up for lost time, 2022 could see an increase in holiday budgets for luxury travelers, with an uptick in demand for ‘once in a lifetime’ adventures,” said Hannah Free, travel and tourism analyst at GlobalData. “While COVID-19 has changed many aspects of luxury travel, there are still several defining features which sets the sector apart from mass-market tourism. This includes hyper-personalization, exclusivity, unique experiences, intuitive service and the ever important ‘human touch’ element.”

