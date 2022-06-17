ñol

Dogecoin Daily: Recession Fears Continue To Take Toll, Elon Musk Lawsuit And More

by Shivdeep Dhaliwal, Benzinga Staff Writer 
June 17, 2022 7:45 AM | 3 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • Dogecoin slides lower among recessionary fears
  • Elon Musk sued for $258 billion for allegedly running a DOGE pyramid scheme
  • Doge co-creator Billy Markus says people can learn from the failings of big projects and companies in the ongoing crypto winter
Dogecoin DOGE/USD traded 4.7% lower at $0.6 over 24 hours leading up to Friday morning.

DOGE fell in tandem with other major coins as the global cryptocurrency market cap declined 4.8% to $898 billion.

Dogecoin Price Performance
Time-frame % Change (+/-)
24-hour -4.7%
24-hour against Bitcoin 1.1%
24-hour against Ethereum -4.5%
7-day -28.7
30-day -36.6%

YTD performance

 -67.2%

See Also: Best Crypto Debit Cards

The DOGE Factors 

  • DOGE was among the most mentioned cryptocurrencies on Twitter, according to Cointrendz data. Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Cardano were the three most mentioned coins at press time
  • The 24-hour DOGE trading volume fell 30.6% to $679.89 million, according to CoinMarketCap.
  • Coinglass data indicated that $1.4 million worth of DOGE were liquidated over 24 hours as the price of the meme cryptocurrency fell.
  • DOGE’s relative strength index was at 30.836 at press time. An RSI of below 30 indicates oversold conditions.

Recession Fears Grip Crypto

“Surging recession fears are crippling appetite for risky assets and that has crypto traders remaining cautious about buying Bitcoin at these lows,” said Edward Moya, a senior market analyst at OANDA on Wednesday. Weak U.S. economic data and rate hikes by major central banks on Thursday added to the negative news cycle.

Lawsuit Against DOGE-Bull Musk

Tesla Inc TSLA and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk is being sued for $258 billion over claims that he was involved in a pyramid scheme that inflated the meme coin's price and left investors with losses amounting to billions of dollars.

Learnings From Crypto Winter

Dogecoin co-creator Billy Markus tweeted Thursday that if there is a new bull run after crypto winter could we all “collectively learn from the failings of celsius, luna, and 3ac.” 

DOGE On The Web

Dogecoin millionaire Glauber Contessoto said dollar-cost averaging the “safest way to buy into crypto” in a tweet on Thursday. 

Dollar-cost averaging is a strategy in which investors buy a fixed dollar amount on a regular basis instead of making a lump-sum investment. It is propounded as a means of risk minimization. 

