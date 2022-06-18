10 Weirdest Paintings Of Elon Musk

Elon Musk has inspired singer/songwriters to create new tunes and filmmakers and TV producers to cast him in their productions. And visual artists have also been inspired by the Tesla Inc TSLA CEO. Just click about on Etsy Inc ETSY and you'll find a surplus of Musk-inspired art.

However, some of these Etsy works are more interesting than their creators might have imagined. Today, let's take a tour through this digital gallery in search of the 10 weirdest paintings of the man that everyone is always talking about.

A Blunt Reaction: The now-iconic image of Musk smoking a blunt has inspired a flurry of artwork, but this painting by the Etsy seller Celia Renee Design offers a bizarre consideration of the wacky weed's side effects: it appears that the left side of Musk's face has become swollen and discolored while he is puffing away. It also appears that his blunt disintegrated in his fingers, which might be the cause of his dyspeptic expression.

The Harvey Dent Look: No one ever accused Musk of being a "two-face," but Petras Interior Art's interpretation gives him a distinctive facial split, with a craggy blue-grey half that suggests the dark side of the moon and a sharp yellow-bronze half that suggests the lunar surface facing the sun.

Man In The Moon: Fans of "The Honeymooners" may recall the opening credits with Jackie Gleason's broad beaming face filling up the moon, but Etsy artist Luke Dangler went one better by making Musk's entire head into the outer space entity. And Musk is unusually happy to see a spaceship heading straight for his nostrils.

A Whiter Shade Of Pale: This multimedia offering from The Rufus Shop has a ghostly yet jocular Musk framed in neon. Hey, why not?

The Angel Of The Lord Declared Unto Elon: Very few people would ever mistake Musk for Our Lady of Guadeloupe, but Etsy seller Little Beauty Room found a divine concept in offering the Tesla chief executive as a religious icon worthy of enshrinement on a votive candle glass.

My, My, At Waterloo Napoleon Did Surrender: Musk is considered by many to be a 21st century hero, but the Etsy seller Portrait My Pets has no trouble placing him in an 18th century military environment. However, he might want to take a minute to straighten out those medals.

L'Amour Est Bleu: The artist known as S3XYDES9 appears to believe that Musk would be a perfect addition to Blue Man Group, hence the shaved head and cobalt skin.

Dr. Strangemusk: Perhaps the oddest vision of Musk is this work from Travis Chapman Art, which casts Musk in the Chill Wills role as the cowboy airman riding an H-bomb to his doom in Stanley Kubrick's "Dr. Strangelove." But, then again, no one ever said to Musk that he wasn't going to get his hair mussed.

What's Up, Musk?: Musk obviously neglected to make that left turn at Albuquerque and, thus, wound up in Elmer Fudd's neighborhood. This painting by Minotaurt is the rare Musk-inspired piece that acknowledges his work with The Boring Company.

A Man's Best Friend Is His Doge: And, of course, how could we have a Benzinga piece without a shout out to Dogecoin DOGE/USD? Kudos to The Crypto World for this artwork featuring the digital asset that Musk loves to hype, even if he won't accept it for payment on his Tesla vehicles.