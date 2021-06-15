Video: 5 Best New Songs About Elon Musk

Elon Musk has inspired an endless amount of news articles, but he has also been the focus of songwriters.

While Musk has been the subject of songs over the past few years, in recent several months there has been an increased number of intriguing, amusing and sometimes baffling new compositions have paid tribute to the "technoking" of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA).

For your listening pleasure, here are five of the most recent best Musk-related songs to turn up online.

"We Thought Elon Was One Of Us" by Joe Hendry: Scottish professional wrestler Joe Hendry flexes his musical muscles in this ballad lamentation of Musk’s announcement that Tesla would not accept Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) for automobile purchases, a reversal from earlier statements he would accept cryptocurrency payments for his vehicular output.

“Can you please make up your mind?” Hendry sings in his music video while standing outside a Tesla showroom. “Can we buy vehicles with crypto that we mined?”

Hendry’s recurring stanza wails, “We thought Elon was one of us, but he does not give a f***.” However, there doesn’t seem to be any genuine anger here — Hendry is unable to keep a straight face during his music video, which includes an on-screen plea, “If you like the song, send 1 Doge for us to HODL.”

"The Elon Musk Song" by Herr Fuchs: “Put your hands up in the air for your favorite techie billionaire,” exclaims this techno-style song from the Swiss creative agency Herr Fuchs Zurich. The company also created a wild animated music video that imagines Musk racing his Tesla at supersonic speeds, riding bareback on a gigantic Shiba Inu while unfurling a “RIP Harambe” banner and planning a Jurassic Park-style attraction with a Transformer-worthy monster robot.

While the song has a catchy beat, the accompanying animated video has Musk flying Superman-style through the air, speeding his Tesla down an urban highway while shooting a flamethrower out of an open window, becoming enveloped in an Ironman-style armor covering (with the Tesla logo on his chest, of course), emerging from a Shrek costume and sitting in near-motionless smoking a blunt in Joe Rogan’s podcast studio.

"Space X" by "Spitting Image": The 1984-1996 British television series “Spitting Image” used life-sized caricature puppets of prominent figures for its harsh satiric comedy.

The show was rebooted last October and a Musk puppet turned up in the first episode of the relaunch in his SpaceX office, where he ponders a “message from the future” about going to Mars. The Musk puppet breaks into song with a vaguely David Bowie-sounding voice, complaining, “Shot from a cannon but I hit the wall / Fired everyone at Ground Control / Got a message from some future ass**** / ‘Go to Mars,’ he said.”

The time traveler encouraging Musk to go to Mars is another Musk-lookalike puppet dressed in a silver cape and a pile of white hair resembling a soft vanilla ice cream cone. Musk imagines himself on Mars, noting that “I’ll be the hottest dude there because I’ll be there all alone.”

"The GME Song ft. Elon Musk" by Billy Hunt: British singer/keyboardist Billy Hunt promotes himself as a “musical comedian specializing in songs about disinfectant, nonexistent love, and people's mums.”

In the music video for this ditty, he helpfully prefixes the music video for this tune with the intertitle “This Is Not Financial Advice” before tunefully detailing his participation in the GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME).

Hunt also brags about adding Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) to his portfolio “because if Elon says it is going up, then up it will go.” An animated Musk and a dancing Shiba Inu appear with Hunt in his music video.

Hunt’s song then focuses on the downside of reckless trading, “Now I’ve lost my house and my guitar, my children and my car,” he sings, but he has little time for sorrow — after detailing his self-inflicted financial ruin, he ends with the promise that “I’ll do it all again next week.”

"Elon Musk Whistle Song" by Humitde: And just when you thought that you’ve seen everything, here is an instrumental piece designed to sound like an electronic music version of an endless whistling loop. The song’s music video consists of three brief clips of Musk with his lips pursued that give the impression that he is whistling.

Why would anyone create a song of Musk pretending to whistle the same computer-generated notes endlessly? The artist behind this, Humitde, has turned out a small quantity of enigmatic works playing on repetitive phrases and music sampling, including “Squish That Cat Song” and “Onion But Its Trap.”

If the meaning of the music remains elusive, at least it reconfirms Musk’s ability to heat the creative juices across the musical spectrum.

(Screenshot from Herr Fuchs' music video for "The Elon Musk Song.")