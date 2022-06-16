Winnebago Completes 1,300-Mile All-Electric Road Trip With e-RV

by

Winnebago Industries Inc WGO has completed a more than 1,300-mile All-Electric RV Road Trip with the e-RV, an all-electric zero-emission motorhome concept from an RV manufacturer.

The trip is the longest continuous road trip conducted with the e-RV and the first known trip over 1,000 miles by an all-electric RV.

Winnebago's Advanced Technology Group (ATG) was established in 2019 to identify and develop emerging technologies for application within future products and services in various business units. The e-RV is the first public-facing example of ATG work streams.

Price Action: WGO shares are trading lower by 6.96% at $44.06 on the last check Thursday.

