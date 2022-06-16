Senseonics' Next-Gen Eversense E3 Glucose Monitoring System Scores European Approval

by

Senseonics Holdings Inc SENS has received CE Mark approval for the next-generation Eversense E3 CGM System.

has received CE Mark approval for the next-generation Eversense E3 CGM System. Senseonics' European commercial partner, Ascensia Diabetes Care, will make the improved System, which can be used for up to 6 months, available from Q3 of 2022.

The next-generation System offers improved accuracy with the longest-lasting sensor available, reduced calibration frequency, and enhanced sensor longevity.

Unlike the XL System, the new E3 System has also been approved for non-adjunctive use, which provides for readings from the System to inform insulin treatment decisions without confirmation of glucose levels from fingerstick testing.

Both Eversense XL and E3 are approved for use for up to 6 months.

The removable smart transmitter ii, held in place with a gentle, silicone-based adhesive, provides discreet on-body vibratory alerts and data transmission to a mobile app where glucose values, trends, and alerts are displayed.

The Eversense E3 Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) System is indicated for continually measuring glucose levels in persons aged 18 years and older with diabetes for up to 6 months.

Price Action: SENS shares are up 1.51% at $0.99 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

