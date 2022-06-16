Senseonics' Next-Gen Eversense E3 Glucose Monitoring System Scores European Approval

- Senseonics Holdings Inc SENS has received CE Mark approval for the next-generation Eversense E3 CGM System.
- Senseonics' European commercial partner, Ascensia Diabetes Care, will make the improved System, which can be used for up to 6 months, available from Q3 of 2022.
- The next-generation System offers improved accuracy with the longest-lasting sensor available, reduced calibration frequency, and enhanced sensor longevity.
- Unlike the XL System, the new E3 System has also been approved for non-adjunctive use, which provides for readings from the System to inform insulin treatment decisions without confirmation of glucose levels from fingerstick testing.
- Both Eversense XL and E3 are approved for use for up to 6 months.
- The removable smart transmitter ii, held in place with a gentle, silicone-based adhesive, provides discreet on-body vibratory alerts and data transmission to a mobile app where glucose values, trends, and alerts are displayed.
- The Eversense E3 Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) System is indicated for continually measuring glucose levels in persons aged 18 years and older with diabetes for up to 6 months.
- Price Action: SENS shares are up 1.51% at $0.99 during the market session on the last check Thursday.
