Morgan Stanley Bumps Up AutoZone Price Target - Read Why

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 16, 2022 8:09 AM | 26 seconds read
  • Morgan Stanley analyst Simeon Gutman upgraded AutoZone Inc AZO to Overweight from Equal Weight and raised the price target to $2,420 from $2,125, suggesting an upside of 20.16%.
  • The analyst said the stock has an attractive 3:1 bull/bear skew.
  • Simeon is confident of AutoZone’s continuation of sales and earnings growth.
  • The analyst said he favors defensive stocks with offensive characteristics.
  • Price Action: AZO shares closed lower by 1.06% at $2,013.81 on Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

