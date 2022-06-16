Morgan Stanley Bumps Up AutoZone Price Target - Read Why

- Morgan Stanley analyst Simeon Gutman upgraded AutoZone Inc AZO to Overweight from Equal Weight and raised the price target to $2,420 from $2,125, suggesting an upside of 20.16%.
- The analyst said the stock has an attractive 3:1 bull/bear skew.
- Simeon is confident of AutoZone’s continuation of sales and earnings growth.
- The analyst said he favors defensive stocks with offensive characteristics.
- Price Action: AZO shares closed lower by 1.06% at $2,013.81 on Wednesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.