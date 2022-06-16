Morgan Stanley Bumps Up AutoZone Price Target - Read Why

by

Morgan Stanley analyst Simeon Gutman upgraded AutoZone Inc AZO to Overweight from Equal Weight and raised the price target to $2,420 from $2,125, suggesting an upside of 20.16%.

Simeon is confident of AutoZone’s continuation of sales and earnings growth.

The analyst said he favors defensive stocks with offensive characteristics.

Price Action: AZO shares closed lower by 1.06% at $2,013.81 on Wednesday.

