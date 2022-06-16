GM Invests $81M In Global Technical Center To Build Cadillac Celestiq

- General Motors Co GM plans to invest more than $81 million into the company’s Global Technical Center in Warren, Michigan, to build the Cadillac Celestiq.
- The electric flagship sedan will be the first production vehicle to be built at GM’s Global Technical Center since its inauguration in May 1956.
- The Cadillac Celestiq will be built on the company’s Ultium Platform, comprising a common electric vehicle architecture and propulsion components like battery cells, modules, packs, Ultium Drive units, EV motors and integrated power electronics.
- “This investment is a great example of our commitment to GM’s EV transformation as we apply our manufacturing expertise to a one-of-a-kind, ultra-luxury vehicle for the Cadillac brand," said Gerald Johnson, EVP of Global Manufacturing and Sustainability.
- Price Action: GM shares are trading lower by 3.16% at $33.10 in premarket on the last check Thursday.
- Photo Via Company
