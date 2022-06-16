ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

GM Invests $81M In Global Technical Center To Build Cadillac Celestiq

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 16, 2022 6:54 AM | 1 min read
  • General Motors Co GM plans to invest more than $81 million into the company’s Global Technical Center in Warren, Michigan, to build the Cadillac Celestiq. 
  • The electric flagship sedan will be the first production vehicle to be built at GM’s Global Technical Center since its inauguration in May 1956.
  • The Cadillac Celestiq will be built on the company’s Ultium Platform, comprising a common electric vehicle architecture and propulsion components like battery cells, modules, packs, Ultium Drive units, EV motors and integrated power electronics.
  • “This investment is a great example of our commitment to GM’s EV transformation as we apply our manufacturing expertise to a one-of-a-kind, ultra-luxury vehicle for the Cadillac brand," said Gerald Johnson, EVP of Global Manufacturing and Sustainability.
  • Price Action: GM shares are trading lower by 3.16% at $33.10 in premarket on the last check Thursday.
  • Photo Via Company

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsGeneral