ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Samsara Partners With Stellantis' Free2move For Telematics Data

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 15, 2022 3:38 PM | 1 min read
  • Samsara Inc IOT entered into a partnership agreement with Free2move, the global fleet, mobility, and connected data company that is part of Stellantis N.V. STLA
  • The integrated solution enables data from eligible Stellantis factory-installed telematics devices to be pulled into Samsara's Connected Operations Cloud with no installation or additional hardware required.
  • Samsara's integration with Free2move is available for fleet customers in the U.S. with properly equipped and enabled MY2018 or newer Stellantis vehicles.
  • Customers will gain access to Stellantis embedded telematics data, such as GPS location, engine hours, fuel usage, and tire pressure, through a single dashboard on Samsara's platform. 
  • Price Action: STLA shares are trading higher by 4.74% at $13.59 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsContracts