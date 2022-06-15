Samsara Partners With Stellantis' Free2move For Telematics Data

- Samsara Inc IOT entered into a partnership agreement with Free2move, the global fleet, mobility, and connected data company that is part of Stellantis N.V. STLA.
- The integrated solution enables data from eligible Stellantis factory-installed telematics devices to be pulled into Samsara's Connected Operations Cloud with no installation or additional hardware required.
- Samsara's integration with Free2move is available for fleet customers in the U.S. with properly equipped and enabled MY2018 or newer Stellantis vehicles.
- Customers will gain access to Stellantis embedded telematics data, such as GPS location, engine hours, fuel usage, and tire pressure, through a single dashboard on Samsara's platform.
- Price Action: STLA shares are trading higher by 4.74% at $13.59 on the last check Wednesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.