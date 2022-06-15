F45 Training Opens First Hotel Studio At Hilton Austin

- F45 Training Holdings Inc FXLV plans to break ground on a new fitness studio at the downtown Hilton Austin.
- It will be the fitness franchisor's first F45 studio inside a hotel.
- Set to open in 2022 fall, the new studio will span 1,236 square feet and will follow the same high-intensity, circuit-based format.
- Given the hotel's connection to the Austin Convention Center via sky bridge, the studio can also serve guests visiting Austin for business.
- "With the goal of eventually expanding to other cities, Hilton Austin will serve as a test market for F45 as it marks the company's debut of the first F45 studio inside a hotel in the world, welcoming hotel guests and F45 members," said Chairman and CEO Adam Gilchrist.
- Price Action: FXLV shares are trading higher by 0.22% at $4.62 on the last check Wednesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BriefsNewsPenny StocksSmall CapGeneral