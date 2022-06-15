F45 Training Opens First Hotel Studio At Hilton Austin

by

F45 Training Holdings Inc FXLV plans to break ground on a new fitness studio at the downtown Hilton Austin.

It will be the fitness franchisor's first F45 studio inside a hotel.

Set to open in 2022 fall, the new studio will span 1,236 square feet and will follow the same high-intensity, circuit-based format.

Given the hotel's connection to the Austin Convention Center via sky bridge, the studio can also serve guests visiting Austin for business.

"With the goal of eventually expanding to other cities, Hilton Austin will serve as a test market for F45 as it marks the company's debut of the first F45 studio inside a hotel in the world, welcoming hotel guests and F45 members," said Chairman and CEO Adam Gilchrist.

Price Action: FXLV shares are trading higher by 0.22% at $4.62 on the last check Wednesday.

