Why Boeing Shares Are Surging Today

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
June 15, 2022 2:09 PM | 1 min read
  • China Southern Airlines Co Ltd ZNH flew test flights with a Boeing Co BA 737 MAX plane this week for the first time since March, reported Reuters, citing flight tracking websites.
  • According to Variflight data, the airline last flew the plane on March 14, a week before the tragic crash of an earlier-generation 737 of China Eastern Airlines Corp Ltd. CEA.
  • The report noted the MAX flights indicate improving travel demand in China as the airline industry starts to rebound from a two-month-long lockdown of the financial centre Shanghai.
  • The report cited OAG data that Chinese airlines increased capacity by 8% this week compared to the previous week.
  • Price Action: BA shares are trading higher by 6.75% at $130.40, ZNH higher by 1.58% at $25.44, and CEA higher by 1.37% at $17.05 on the last check Wednesday.

