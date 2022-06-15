Why Boeing Shares Are Surging Today

by

China Southern Airlines Co Ltd ZNH flew test flights with a Boeing Co BA 737 MAX plane this week for the first time since March, reported Reuters, citing flight tracking websites.

flew test flights with a 737 MAX plane this week for the first time since March, reported Reuters, citing flight tracking websites. According to Variflight data, the airline last flew the plane on March 14, a week before the tragic crash of an earlier-generation 737 of China Eastern Airlines Corp Ltd. CEA .

. The report noted the MAX flights indicate improving travel demand in China as the airline industry starts to rebound from a two-month-long lockdown of the financial centre Shanghai.

The report cited OAG data that Chinese airlines increased capacity by 8% this week compared to the previous week.

Price Action: BA shares are trading higher by 6.75% at $130.40, ZNH higher by 1.58% at $25.44, and CEA higher by 1.37% at $17.05 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.