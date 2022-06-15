Cambria Hotels Expands In Boston Metropolitan Area

- Choice Hotels International Inc CHH franchise brand, Cambria Hotels, has opened Cambria Hotel Boston Somerville.
- The new 4-story, 163-room hotel underscores the brand's growth across New England.
- The newest Cambria is situated just two miles from Boston's city center and provides access to the Cambridge rail line and nearby restaurants.
- The Noannet Group developed the new hotel.
- Price Action: CHH shares are trading higher by 1.43% at $123.84 on the last check Wednesday.
