Cambria Hotels Expands In Boston Metropolitan Area

franchise brand, Cambria Hotels, has opened Cambria Hotel Boston Somerville. The new 4-story, 163-room hotel underscores the brand's growth across New England.

The newest Cambria is situated just two miles from Boston's city center and provides access to the Cambridge rail line and nearby restaurants.

The Noannet Group developed the new hotel.

Price Action: CHH shares are trading higher by 1.43% at $123.84 on the last check Wednesday.

