Cambria Hotels Expands In Boston Metropolitan Area

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 15, 2022 2:01 PM | 27 seconds read
  • Choice Hotels International Inc CHH franchise brand, Cambria Hotels, has opened Cambria Hotel Boston Somerville.
  • The new 4-story, 163-room hotel underscores the brand's growth across New England.
  • The newest Cambria is situated just two miles from Boston's city center and provides access to the Cambridge rail line and nearby restaurants.
  • The Noannet Group developed the new hotel.
  • Price Action: CHH shares are trading higher by 1.43% at $123.84 on the last check Wednesday.

Posted In: BriefsNewsGeneral