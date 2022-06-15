Airbus A321XLR Aircraft Takes Off For The First Time

- Airbus SE EADSY EADSF launched the first flight of its newest and largest narrowbody aircraft, the A321XLR, on Wednesday.
- The European planemaker aims to seek lucrative demand for long-range single-aisle jets, reported Reuters.
- The aircraft, MSN 11000, took off from Hamburg-Finkenwerder Airport at 11:05 hrs CEST for a test flight that lasted approximately four hours and 35 minutes.
- Philippe Mhun, Airbus EVP Programmes and Services, stated: "This is a major milestone for the A320 Family and its customers worldwide. With the A321XLR coming into service, airlines will be able to offer long-haul comfort on a single-aisle aircraft, thanks to its unique Airspace cabin. The A321XLR will open new routes with unbeatable economics and environmental performance."
- The increased range is enabled by including a new rear-center fuel tank moulded into the lower fuselage.
- However, regulators have raised concerns about the risk of fire in the event of a belly landing, forcing Airbus to postpone the entry into service by at least three months, to early 2024, to allow the lower structure to be modified, writes Reuters.
- The A321XLR will deliver a single-aisle aircraft range of up to 4,700nm (8700 km), with 30% lower fuel consumption per seat compared to previous-generation aircraft.
- By the end of May 2022, A321XLR orders stood at more than 500 from over 20 customers.
- Price Action: EADSY shares are trading lower by 0.26% at $24.92 on the last check Wednesday.
- Photo Via Company
