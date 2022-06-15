5 Value Stocks In The Industrials Sector

What Defines a Value Stock?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the industrials sector that may be worth watching:

EuroDry EDRY - P/E: 1.45 Costamare CMRE - P/E: 3.41 Insteel Indus IIIN - P/E: 7.16 Golden Ocean Group GOGL - P/E: 4.04 Sterling Infrastructure STRL - P/E: 9.63

EuroDry saw a decrease in earnings per share from 4.29 in Q4 to $3.3 now. This quarter, Costamare experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was $0.91 in Q4 and is now $0.84. Insteel Indus saw an increase in earnings per share from 1.18 in Q1 to $1.99 now. Its most recent dividend yield is at 0.3%, which has decreased by 0.01% from 0.31% in the previous quarter.

This quarter, Golden Ocean Group experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was $1.01 in Q4 and is now $0.53. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 13.59%, which has decreased by 17.61% from last quarter's yield of 31.2%.

Sterling Infrastructure has reported Q1 earnings per share at $0.64, which has increased by 36.17% compared to Q4, which was 0.47.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.