Why Sidus Space Shares Are Skyrocketing Today

Sidus Space, Inc. SIDU , a Space-as-a-Service company, is now a part of the Collins Aerospace team, which was awarded NASA's Exploration Extravehicular Activity (xEVAS) services contract.

, a Space-as-a-Service company, is now a part of the Collins Aerospace team, which was awarded NASA's Exploration Extravehicular Activity (xEVAS) services contract. Recently, NASA awarded the contract to Collins Aerospace and Axiom Space. Collins Aerospace is a unit of Raytheon Technologies Corp RTX .

. The xEVAS contract has a potential value of $3.5 billion through 2034 with a 10-year base contract plus two option years.

Sidus will be Collins Aerospace's teammate through the program's life cycle as a major subcontractor.

Price Action: SIDU shares are trading higher by 119.43% at $3.15 and RTX higher by 1.30% at $92.51 on the last check Wednesday.

