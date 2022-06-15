ñol

Why Sidus Space Shares Are Skyrocketing Today

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
June 15, 2022 10:26 AM | 1 min read
  • Sidus Space, Inc. SIDU, a Space-as-a-Service company, is now a part of the Collins Aerospace team, which was awarded NASA's Exploration Extravehicular Activity (xEVAS) services contract.
  • Recently, NASA awarded the contract to Collins Aerospace and Axiom Space. Collins Aerospace is a unit of Raytheon Technologies Corp RTX.
  • The xEVAS contract has a potential value of $3.5 billion through 2034 with a 10-year base contract plus two option years.
  • Sidus will be Collins Aerospace's teammate through the program's life cycle as a major subcontractor.
  • Price Action: SIDU shares are trading higher by 119.43% at $3.15 and RTX higher by 1.30% at $92.51 on the last check Wednesday.

