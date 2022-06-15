BRP Boosts Credit Facility

- BRP Inc DOOO DOO has increased total available commitments under its revolving credit facility by C$400 million to reach C$1.5 billion in total.
- The company has also obtained an incremental $100 million term loan from existing lenders under its term loan credit agreement.
- The costs of borrowing under the revolving credit agreement will remain unchanged.
- The new term loan tranche will bear interest at a rate of term SOFR plus 3.0%, with a term SOFR floor of 0.5%, and will mature on June 10, 2024.
- "With our strengthened balance sheet, we are well-positioned to continue creating value for our shareholders through sustained investments in our long-term growth and strategic capital deployment,” said CFO Sébastien Martel.
- Price Action: DOOO shares closed lower by 0.57% at $62.67 on Tuesday.
