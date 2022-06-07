New Dogecoin Update Coming In June

A new Dogecoin DOGE/USD update 1.14.6 will reportedly be shipped at the end of the month.

What Happened: According to a release plan written by Dogecoin core developer Patrick Lodder, the new release contains several updates including fixes to some existing potential vulnerabilities.

Marked under the “must-have” section of the upgrade’s checklist are fixes to a known Bitcoin BTC/USD vulnerability. This is because Dogecoin is based largely on Bitcoin’s code with some parameters changed.

Another must-have feature was item #2964, which makes the Dogecoin Core wallet cheaper to use.

“We’ve done some research on whether most miners have really upgraded and this is proven to be the case, so we’re good! Releasing this will be a huge milestone, as with this, 4/5th of the fee plan has been finished,” wrote Lodder in the dogecoindev forum on Reddit.

Dogecoin’s fee reduction plan has been a focal point for developers since the introduction of Dogecoin Core 1.14.5 last year. At the time of the release, the reduction to recommended fees was dubbed “important” by Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk, an advocate of the meme-based cryptocurrency.

Dogecoin developers said they have included inputs from several security researchers and implemented ways to make the network more secure and stable.

The update will also see some “pruning” in UI which will free up space for users running the core wallet on their desktops.

“This helps shibes that just want to run the core wallet because now you only need about 4GB of disk space on a desktop, rather than 54GB-and-growing,” said Lodder.

Dogecoin Core files can also be translated into several new languages including Chinese, Korean, Persian, Italian, French, Dutch, and Tamil.

“Such multilingual, many international,” said Lodder, adding, “It is starting to look like we will really be able to do a release of 1.14.6 end of June.”

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, DOGE was trading at $0.07, down 5% over the last 24 hours.