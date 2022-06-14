ñol

Here's What Analysts Have To Say Ahead Of Adobe's Q2 Results

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
June 14, 2022 1:42 PM | 1 min read
  • Analysts reserved their concerns over the prospects for Adobe Inc ADBE amid current macro uncertainty ahead of its Q2 results.
  • RBC Capital analyst Matthew Hedberg maintained Adobe with an Outperform and cut the price target from $600 to $500.
  • An improved start to the year after a mixed Q4 led to the enhanced sentiment. However, it has now given way to many macro concerns. 
  • Hedberg remained concerned over the durability of customer spending and the resiliency, particularly of digital media, in an unstable environment. 
  • He felt the quarter was likely in line, with maintained guidance being enough to satisfy at current valuation. The PT cut reflects peer-multiple contraction.
  • BMO Capital analyst Keith Bachman reiterated Adobe with an Outperform and lowered the price target from $535 to $450.
  • Bachman conducted a survey to assess the health and growth potential of Adobe’s Creative Cloud. The survey included 300 responses from students, freelancers, and professional workers across different-sized organizations. 
  • While the data is not uniformly consistent, Bachman believes the survey suggests a longer-term risk that Creative Cloud growth will gradually slow. Bachman lowered his FY23 assumptions for ARR and Digital Media revenues, leaving the FY22 premises intact. 
  • Citigroup analyst Tyler Radke maintained Adobe with a Neutral and cut the price target from $455 to $425.
  • Price Action: ADBE shares traded higher by 0.52% at $373.60 on the last check Tuesday.

