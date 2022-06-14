5 Value Stocks In The Consumer Cyclical Sector

What Defines a Value Stock?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the consumer cyclical sector that may be worth watching:

Brinker International EAT - P/E: 7.81 Kandi Technologies Gr KNDI - P/E: 6.81 Skechers USA SKX - P/E: 7.54 Express EXPR - P/E: 7.43 Aarons AAN - P/E: 5.91

This quarter, Brinker International experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was $0.71 in Q2 and is now $0.92. Its most recent dividend yield is at 3.47%, which has increased by 0.1% from 3.37% in the previous quarter.

Kandi Technologies Gr saw an increase in earnings per share from -0.05 in Q4 to $-0.02 now. Skechers USA has reported Q1 earnings per share at $0.77, which has increased by 79.07% compared to Q4, which was 0.43. Express saw a decrease in earnings per share from 0.11 in Q4 to $-0.1 now. Aarons saw an increase in earnings per share from 0.6 in Q4 to $0.87 now. Its most recent dividend yield is at 2.11%, which has decreased by 0.03% from 2.14% in the previous quarter.

The Significance: A value stock may need some time to rebound from its undervalued position. The risk of investing in a value stock is that this emergence may never materialize.