Draganfly Preparing To Send Additional Humanitarian Aid Drones To Ukraine

As fighting continues across Ukraine, it is extremely dangerous for emergency crews to provide aid to those in need. According to the World Health Organization’s (WHO’s) Surveillance System for Attacks on Health Care (SSA), there have been more than 30 attacks since the start of the war with Russia, which has led to at least 12 deaths and 34 injuries.

To help crews safely and effectively provide Ukrainians in need with the aid they require, one North American drone company is sending over its cutting-edge drone solutions.

Draganfly Inc. DPRO recently announced it has successfully delivered its first Medical Response Drone (MRD) to Revived Soldiers Ukraine (RSU), a charity founded in 2015 that gives aid to people in that country, mainly by providing medical help and rehabilitation services to injured soldiers.

RSU is currently using the initial MRD to safely access hotspots and provide humanitarian aid in major Ukrainian cities such as Kyiv and Kharkiv.

While a variety of UAVs are being used for military purposes during the war in Ukraine, Draganfly’s drone solutions are specifically designed to help RSU deliver medical supplies to remote areas and conduct search and rescue operations.

“The crisis across Ukraine continues to create challenging conditions for emergency crews trying to provide aid to those in need,” Draganfly President and CEO Cameron Chell said in a recent news release. “Our Medical Response Drone and subsequent drone solutions will help RSU effectively access hotspots and deliver crucial medical supplies and equipment to affected Ukrainians.”

First Of Many Drones

Draganfly’s MRD is able to carry up to 35 pounds. The drone is equipped with the company’s temperature-managed Medical Response Payload Box, which can transport temperature-sensitive medical supplies ranging from blood, insulin and pharmaceuticals to vaccines and wound-care kits. The payload box can be mounted on the top of the drone for ease of access or bottom mounted for quick-release operations.

The MRD is the first of three drone systems that the company is donating to RSU. Work has also started on the initial order Draganfly received from Coldchain Delivery Systems for deployment with RSU. Draganfly is targeting a combined total of 10 North American-made Medical Response and Search and Rescue Drones.

While Draganfly faces competition from Boeing Co. BA, Lockheed Martin Corp. LMT and Nvidia Corp. NVDA, the company’s experience, intellectual property (IP), and infrastructure ultimately helped it stand out in the eyes of partners such as Coldchain Delivery Systems and RSU.

Over the past six years, the charity developed a logistical network in Ukraine and the United States to deliver essentials in the shortest possible time, working with U.S. organizations, including the Cleveland Clinic and Yale University.

Supplying Insulin

In addition to providing RSU with versatile drone solutions, Draganfly is working with NuGen Medical Devices Inc. (NuGen M.D.) to ensure diabetic Ukrainians have access to insulin.

According to the International Diabetes Foundation, more than 2.3 million people are living with diabetes in Ukraine. Many are Type 1 diabetics that need daily doses of insulin to survive.

Draganfly recently announced that RSU plans to use its MRDs to deliver NuGen M.D.’s InsuJet™ needle-free injection devices, pre-loaded with insulin, to conflict areas across Ukraine.

NuGen M.D. is donating 50 InsuJet™ needle-free injection devices and 5,000 needle-free disposable syringes filled with insulin. The device, which has Health Canada approval and holds a CE Mark, is designed to remove the risk of needle-stick injury and reduce cross-contamination.

Executing and Delivering

Draganfly’s work with RSU and Coldchain Delivery Systems is the latest example of the company’s ability to effectively support order execution and large-scale production.

Last September, Draganfly was selected by Chicago-based startup Valqari LLC to exclusively produce Valqari’s Drone Delivery Stations.

The Valqari Delivery Station is a patented universal drone receptacle for package delivery and pickup that can accept winched and hover-dropped packages in addition to landed drones.

The stations are meant to be used in a variety of industries, including pharmaceuticals, meal delivery, grocery services, and governments.

In October, Draganfly received its largest drone order to date. The company agreed to supply at least 50,000 units of a new artificial intelligence consumer companion robot to Digital Dream Labs in a $9 million deal.

To learn more about Draganfly’s products and services, please visit: www.draganfly.com.

