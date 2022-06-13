ñol

$100 Invested In Dogecoin Right Now Would Be Worth This Much If It Returns To All-Time High

by Shivdeep Dhaliwal, Benzinga Staff Writer 
June 13, 2022 12:28 AM | 1 min read

Dogecoin DOGE/USD plunged sharply at press time, falling 8.6% to $0.06 over 24 hours in a wider cryptocurrency meltdown.

The meme coin, which attracts bulls like Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk, “Shark Tank” fame Mark Cuban, and celebrities such as Kevin JonasGene Simmons and Snoop Dogg, has lost 65.4% so far this year.

The Investment: DOGE touched an all-time high of 74 cents on May 7, 2021, having buoyed a remarkable 12,916.7% from the start of that year.

If an investor entered DOGE at press time with $100, here's how much they would have if the coin returned to its all-time high seen last year.

Investment Date Of Purchase/Listing Purchase Amount Purchase Price Units/Shares Obtained Current Worth Percentage Change
Dogecoin June 12, 2022 $100 $0.06 ​​1666.67 $1233.33 1133.33%

The investor would gain a whopping 1,133.33% on their $100, turning the amount into $1,233.33. 

