Woman Gets $5.2M Settlement In Lawsuit Over Contracting STD In Partner's Vehicle; Elon Musk Calls This 'Crazy'

by Shanthi Rexaline, Benzinga Editor
September 10, 2022 11:15 AM | 1 min read
Woman Gets $5.2M Settlement In Lawsuit Over Contracting STD In Partner's Vehicle; Elon Musk Calls This 'Crazy'

This article was originally published on June 11, 2022.

In a bizarre case, a Missouri woman sued private auto insurance company GEICO for compensation for the HPV infection she contracted from her partner's car. The car was insured with GEICO. The Jackson County Circuit Court ordered a $5.2 million settlement amount by the insurance company to the woman, reports say. This was later upheld by the Missouri Court of Appeals.

Commenting on the news, Tesla, Inc. TSLA chief executive officer Elon Musk said crazy damages like this are responsible for high car insurance costs. He also suggested that there should be provisions for suing law firms, which are pursuing multi-million dollar damage claims.

Posted In: Elon MuskNewsLegal