This article was originally published on June 11, 2022.

In a bizarre case, a Missouri woman sued private auto insurance company GEICO for compensation for the HPV infection she contracted from her partner's car. The car was insured with GEICO. The Jackson County Circuit Court ordered a $5.2 million settlement amount by the insurance company to the woman, reports say. This was later upheld by the Missouri Court of Appeals.

Related Link: Tesla Upgraded To Buy: Why This Analyst Thinks EV Maker's Operational Outlook Is Stronger Than Ever

Commenting on the news, Tesla, Inc. TSLA chief executive officer Elon Musk said crazy damages like this are responsible for high car insurance costs. He also suggested that there should be provisions for suing law firms, which are pursuing multi-million dollar damage claims.

It should be possible to sue law firms for pursuing insane damages claims — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 10, 2022

Photo: Created with an image from Ministerio Das Comanicacoes on Flickr