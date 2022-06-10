Read How Analysts Reacted To Devon Energy's RimRock Transaction

by

Mizuho Securities analyst Vincent Lovaglio raised the price target for Devon Energy Corp DVN to $94 (an upside of 28%) from $92, reflecting the $865 million Rim Rock acquisition.

Lovaglio adds that the balance sheet strength has enabled DVN to differentiate itself on cash return.

This all-cash deal is another means of delivering value from a position of strength, enabling a 13% regular dividend increase while extending plateau production from a legacy position, mentions the analyst.

Yesterday, a few other analyst firms raised the price on DVN after the acquisition announcement.

Stifel analyst Derrick Whitfield raised the price target to $93 (an upside of 27%) from $88 while maintaining a Buy rating on the shares.

DVN shares are trading lower by 5.72% at $73.40 on the last check Friday. Photo Via Company

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.