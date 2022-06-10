ñol

Read How Analysts Reacted To Devon Energy's RimRock Transaction

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
June 10, 2022 1:54 PM | 1 min read
  • Mizuho Securities analyst Vincent Lovaglio raised the price target for Devon Energy Corp DVN to $94 (an upside of 28%) from $92, reflecting the $865 million Rim Rock acquisition.
  • The analyst states that the transaction adds 15kboed and 38k net acres to the company's existing 48kboed and 85k net acre Bakken position at ~4x free cash multiple on the next twelve-month strip.
  • Lovaglio adds that the balance sheet strength has enabled DVN to differentiate itself on cash return.
  • This all-cash deal is another means of delivering value from a position of strength, enabling a 13% regular dividend increase while extending plateau production from a legacy position, mentions the analyst.
  • Yesterday, a few other analyst firms raised the price on DVN after the acquisition announcement.
  • Stifel analyst Derrick Whitfield raised the price target to $93 (an upside of 27%) from $88 while maintaining a Buy rating on the shares.
  • Raymond James analyst John Freeman raised the price target to $102 (an upside of 39%) from $90 while maintaining the Strong Buy rating on the shares.
  • Credit Suisse analyst William Janela raised the price target to $82 (an upside of 12%) from $75 while maintaining the Outperform rating on the shares.
  • Truist analyst Neal Dingmann raised the price target to $103 (an upside of 40%) from $100 while maintaining the Buy rating on the shares.
  • Piper Sandler analyst Mark Lear raised the price target to $94 (an upside of 28%) from $89 while maintaining the Overweight rating on the shares.
  • Price Action: DVN shares are trading lower by 5.72% at $73.40 on the last check Friday.
  • Photo Via Company

