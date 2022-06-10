Kroger Ropes In Football Player Joe Burrow As Brand Ambassador For Health Initiatives

- Kroger Co KR said professional quarterback Joe Burrow will serve as a Brand Ambassador promoting Kroger Health initiatives.
- During the 2021 NFL season, Burrow led the Bengals to the AFC Championship and a Super Bowl appearance.
- Burrow's 2020 Heisman Trophy speech, in which he mentioned poverty and hunger in southeast Ohio, drove significant donations to the Athens County Food Pantry and led to the creation of the Joe Burrow Hunger Relief Fund.
- "I am honored to work together with Kroger to encourage families to make changes in their daily lives that can lead to healthier lifestyles, while also increasing access to nutritious foods for underserved communities,” said Joe Burrow.
- Kroger’s Zero Hunger | Zero Waste social and environmental impact plan aims to end food insecurity and waste in the communities it serves by 2025.
- Price Action: KR shares are trading higher by 0.95% at $50.91 on the last check Friday.
