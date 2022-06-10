Rebranded McDonald's Restaurants To Reopen In Russia: Reuters

by

Russia's fast-food scene is in for a massive overhaul as former McDonald's Corp MCD restaurants are set to reopen under new branding and ownership, Reuters reported.

Recently, MCD entered into a sale and purchase agreement with its existing licensee Alexander Govor to sell its Russian business.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the subsequent economic sanctions triggered the exit.

McDonald's 'Golden Arches' have been taken down at sites in Moscow and St Petersburg, replaced by a new logo comprising two fries and a hamburger patty against a green background, the report added.

Price Action: MCD shares closed lower by 1.40% at $242.16 on Thursday.

