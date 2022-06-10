ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Rebranded McDonald's Restaurants To Reopen In Russia: Reuters

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 10, 2022 7:09 AM | 1 min read
  • Russia's fast-food scene is in for a massive overhaul as former McDonald's Corp MCD restaurants are set to reopen under new branding and ownership, Reuters reported.
  • The fast food restaurant chain was opened about three decades ago in early 1990.
  • Recently, MCD entered into a sale and purchase agreement with its existing licensee Alexander Govor to sell its Russian business.
  • Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the subsequent economic sanctions triggered the exit.
  • McDonald's 'Golden Arches' have been taken down at sites in Moscow and St Petersburg, replaced by a new logo comprising two fries and a hamburger patty against a green background, the report added.
  • Price Action: MCD shares closed lower by 1.40% at $242.16 on Thursday.
  • Photo Via Wikimedia Commons

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsConsumer DiscretionaryRestaurantsNewsRestaurantsGeneral