Calavo Growers Names Ex-Tyson Foods Executive Shawn Munsell As CFO

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 10, 2022 5:58 AM | 29 seconds read
  • Calavo Growers Inc CVGW has appointed Shawn Munsell as its Chief Financial Officer, effective June 20.
  • Before joining Calavo, Munsell led the finance and accounting functions for Tyson Foods, Inc's TSN chicken segment as SVP of Finance and Accounting. 
  • He holds a bachelor's degree in economics with high honors from the University of Michigan and an MBA with honors from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.
  • Price Action: CVGW shares closed lower by 0.03% at $38.58 on Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsSmall CapManagement