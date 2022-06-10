Calavo Growers Names Ex-Tyson Foods Executive Shawn Munsell As CFO

- Calavo Growers Inc CVGW has appointed Shawn Munsell as its Chief Financial Officer, effective June 20.
- Before joining Calavo, Munsell led the finance and accounting functions for Tyson Foods, Inc's TSN chicken segment as SVP of Finance and Accounting.
- He holds a bachelor's degree in economics with high honors from the University of Michigan and an MBA with honors from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.
- Price Action: CVGW shares closed lower by 0.03% at $38.58 on Thursday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BriefsNewsSmall CapManagement