Calavo Growers Names Ex-Tyson Foods Executive Shawn Munsell As CFO

Calavo Growers Inc CVGW has appointed Shawn Munsell as its Chief Financial Officer, effective June 20.

Before joining Calavo, Munsell led the finance and accounting functions for Tyson Foods, Inc's TSN chicken segment as SVP of Finance and Accounting.

He holds a bachelor's degree in economics with high honors from the University of Michigan and an MBA with honors from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

Price Action: CVGW shares closed lower by 0.03% at $38.58 on Thursday.

