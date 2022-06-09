ñol

Universal Technical Institute Adds 15 New Programs

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 9, 2022 3:04 PM | 1 min read
  • Universal Technical Institute Inc UTI is expanding its growth strategy by adding fifteen new programs across its campus footprint.
  • The programs include Aviation, HVACR, Robotics, Industrial Maintenance and Wind Energy Technician training to UTI and NASCAR Technical Institute (NTI) branded campuses.
  • With the recent acquisition of MIAT College of Technology, Universal Technical Institute plans to introduce MIAT programs to its UTI and NTI institutions.
  • The company expects the move to increase the size of its addressable market.
  • Price Action: UTI shares are trading lower by 2.14% at $8.68 on the last check Thursday.

