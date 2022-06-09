Universal Technical Institute Adds 15 New Programs

- Universal Technical Institute Inc UTI is expanding its growth strategy by adding fifteen new programs across its campus footprint.
- The programs include Aviation, HVACR, Robotics, Industrial Maintenance and Wind Energy Technician training to UTI and NASCAR Technical Institute (NTI) branded campuses.
- With the recent acquisition of MIAT College of Technology, Universal Technical Institute plans to introduce MIAT programs to its UTI and NTI institutions.
- The company expects the move to increase the size of its addressable market.
- Price Action: UTI shares are trading lower by 2.14% at $8.68 on the last check Thursday.
