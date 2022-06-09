Universal Technical Institute Adds 15 New Programs

by

is expanding its growth strategy by adding fifteen new programs across its campus footprint. The programs include Aviation, HVACR, Robotics, Industrial Maintenance and Wind Energy Technician training to UTI and NASCAR Technical Institute (NTI) branded campuses.

With the recent acquisition of MIAT College of Technology, Universal Technical Institute plans to introduce MIAT programs to its UTI and NTI institutions.

The company expects the move to increase the size of its addressable market.

Price Action: UTI shares are trading lower by 2.14% at $8.68 on the last check Thursday.

