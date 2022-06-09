BWX Technologies Secures Contract To Build Nuclear Microreactor In US

- BWX Technologies, Inc. BWXT has secured a contract from the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) Strategic Capabilities Office (SCO) to build the first advanced nuclear microreactor in the U.S.
- BWXT Advanced Technologies LLC will build the prototype in Lynchburg, Virginia, and Euclid, Ohio, under a cost-type contract valued at around $300 million, depending on the options chosen.
- BWXT is the prime contract and integration lead, with a team including Northrop Grumman Corp NOC, Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. AJRD, Rolls-Royce LibertyWorks, and Torch Technologies, Inc.
- BWXT expects 120 employees working on the project over the next two years, including about 40 skilled trades, engineers, and other positions hired to support this and other projects.
- The Project Pele full-scale transportable microreactor prototype will be completed and delivered in 2024 for testing at the Idaho National Laboratory.
- Price Action: BWXT shares are trading higher by 4.47% at $53.95 on the last check Thursday.
