BWX Technologies Secures Contract To Build Nuclear Microreactor In US

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
June 9, 2022 2:00 PM | 1 min read
  • BWX Technologies, Inc. BWXT has secured a contract from the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) Strategic Capabilities Office (SCO) to build the first advanced nuclear microreactor in the U.S. 
  • BWXT Advanced Technologies LLC will build the prototype in Lynchburg, Virginia, and Euclid, Ohio, under a cost-type contract valued at around $300 million, depending on the options chosen. 
  • BWXT is the prime contract and integration lead, with a team including Northrop Grumman Corp NOCAerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. AJRD, Rolls-Royce LibertyWorks, and Torch Technologies, Inc.
  • BWXT expects 120 employees working on the project over the next two years, including about 40 skilled trades, engineers, and other positions hired to support this and other projects.
  • The Project Pele full-scale transportable microreactor prototype will be completed and delivered in 2024 for testing at the Idaho National Laboratory.
  • Price Action: BWXT shares are trading higher by 4.47% at $53.95 on the last check Thursday.

Posted In: BriefsNewsContracts