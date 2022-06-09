Here's Why JPMorgan Upgraded Rating On Take-Two Interactive Software

- JPMorgan analyst David Karnovsky upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc TTWO to Overweight from Neutral with a price target of $175, down from $205, following a period of restriction.
- With the close of the Zynga acquisition, Take-Two now offers a scaled portfolio of mobile games, apart from leading PC/console intellectual property and a pipeline of content set to "ramp significantly," Karnovsky noted.
- Karnovsky observed that the shares were down 20% since the deal's announcement on January 10, reflecting investor concerns over pandemic comps and platform privacy changes.
- Karnovsky expects the headwinds to ease in the coming quarters and further see the post-IDFA landscape favoring scaled operators.
- On the PC/console side, following a period of investment, Take-Two is set to substantially increase its output of AAA games, which Karnovsky forecasts will drive a step-function increase in revenue and profitability.
