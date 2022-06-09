Oatly Adds Electric Trucks To North American Fleet

- Oatly Group AB OTLY has inducted electric-powered, heavy-duty trucks into its ground transportation in North America.
- OTLY has been using electric trucks in European transport operations since 2020.
- Oatly has now expanded the initiative to include an initial fleet of five electric trucks in the U.S.
- The move is a part of the company’s aim to shift to 100% sustainable ground transport for its products and materials by 2029.
- Electric and autonomous shipping solutions provider, Einride will serve as Oatly’s freight mobility partner in North America.
- Price Action: OTLY shares are trading lower by 2.89% at $4.19 on the last check Thursday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BriefsNewsPenny StocksGeneral