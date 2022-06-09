Oatly Adds Electric Trucks To North American Fleet

by

Oatly Group AB OTLY has inducted electric-powered, heavy-duty trucks into its ground transportation in North America.

has inducted electric-powered, heavy-duty trucks into its ground transportation in North America. OTLY has been using electric trucks in European transport operations since 2020.

Oatly has now expanded the initiative to include an initial fleet of five electric trucks in the U.S.

The move is a part of the company’s aim to shift to 100% sustainable ground transport for its products and materials by 2029.

Electric and autonomous shipping solutions provider, Einride will serve as Oatly’s freight mobility partner in North America.

Price Action: OTLY shares are trading lower by 2.89% at $4.19 on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.