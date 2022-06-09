5 Value Stocks In The Energy Sector

What are Value Stocks?

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the energy sector that may be worth watching:

TransGlobe Energy TGA - P/E: 3.9 Petrobras Brasileiro PBR - P/E: 3.18 Peabody Energy BTU - P/E: 9.46 Hoegh LNG Partners HMLP - P/E: 7.43 Centrus Energy LEU - P/E: 3.49

TransGlobe Energy's earnings per share for Q1 sits at $0.66, whereas in Q4, they were at 0.09. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 6.02%, which has increased by 1.12% from 4.9% last quarter.

Petrobras Brasileiro has reported Q1 earnings per share at $1.32, which has increased by 103.08% compared to Q4, which was 0.65. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 20.08%, which has decreased by 12.81% from last quarter's yield of 32.89%.

Peabody Energy has reported Q1 earnings per share at $-0.87, which has decreased by 122.31% compared to Q4, which was 3.9. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 3.67%, which has increased by 0.67% from last quarter's yield of 3.0%.

Most recently, Hoegh LNG Partners reported earnings per share at $0.49, whereas in Q4 earnings per share sat at $0.37. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 0.57%, which has decreased by 0.34% from 0.91% last quarter.

Centrus Energy has reported Q1 earnings per share at $-0.03, which has decreased by 100.37% compared to Q4, which was 8.14.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.