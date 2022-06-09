Amid the easing COVID-19 restrictions in China, Walt Disney Co's DIS Disney Resort in Shanghai is set to reopen some retail and park areas from Friday.

What Happened: In an alert on its website, the company said Shanghai Disney Resort’s Wishing Star Park, the World of Disney Store, and Blue Sky Boulevard will resume operations on June 10, 2022.

However, the main Disneyland park, Disneytown, and its two resort hotels will remain closed until further notice.

The Disneyland park has been shut since March 21, after the COVID-19 cases in China skyrocketed, leading to a strict two-month lockdown in the city.

Meanwhile, media reports indicated that Shanghai had imposed a mini-lockdown in parts of the city to conduct a mass Covid-19 testing drive.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Walt Disney Co shares closed 0.42% lower at $107.34 apiece on Wednesday.

