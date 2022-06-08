ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Barclays Downgrades Chart Industries - Read Why

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
June 8, 2022 3:10 PM | 1 min read
  • Chart Industries, Inc. GTLS was downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight by Barclays analyst J. David Anderson. The analyst downgraded the stock citing valuation.
  • Meanwhile, the analyst maintained the price target of $189, implying an upside of 1.6%.
  • The analyst mentions that despite the strong performance in the shares year-to-date, the risk/reward setup with earnings revision potential "is the best we've seen in almost 2 decades."
  • Also Read: Chart Industries Acquires Fronti Fabrications For $20M.
  • Price Action: GTLS shares are trading lower by 2.98% at $186.06 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsAnalyst ColorNewsDowngradesPrice TargetAnalyst Ratings