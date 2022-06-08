Barclays Downgrades Chart Industries - Read Why

by

Chart Industries, Inc. GTLS was downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight by Barclays analyst J. David Anderson. The analyst downgraded the stock citing valuation.

was downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight by analyst J. David Anderson. The analyst downgraded the stock citing valuation. Meanwhile, the analyst maintained the price target of $189, implying an upside of 1.6%.

The analyst mentions that despite the strong performance in the shares year-to-date, the risk/reward setup with earnings revision potential "is the best we've seen in almost 2 decades."

Price Action: GTLS shares are trading lower by 2.98% at $186.06 on the last check Wednesday.

