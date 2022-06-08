Barclays Downgrades Chart Industries - Read Why

- Chart Industries, Inc. GTLS was downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight by Barclays analyst J. David Anderson. The analyst downgraded the stock citing valuation.
- Meanwhile, the analyst maintained the price target of $189, implying an upside of 1.6%.
- The analyst mentions that despite the strong performance in the shares year-to-date, the risk/reward setup with earnings revision potential "is the best we've seen in almost 2 decades."
- Also Read: Chart Industries Acquires Fronti Fabrications For $20M.
- Price Action: GTLS shares are trading lower by 2.98% at $186.06 on the last check Wednesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.