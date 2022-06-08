Lululemon, H&M Group Contribute To $250M Fashion Climate Fund

- Non-profit group Apparel Impact Institute said apparel retailers Lululemon Athletica Inc LULU and Hennes & Mauritz AB HMRZF were among the lead funders for the new $250 million Fashion Climate Fund.
- The $250 million funds will be used to identify, fund, scale, and measure verified impact solutions to decarbonize and modernize fashion industry supply chains.
- The Fund is designed to unlock an estimated $2 billion in blended capital in additional asset classes, including debt and equity, to help meet the industry’s ambition to halve carbon emissions by 2030.
- Apparel Impact Institute works to operationalize and accelerate climate action and sustainability solutions in fashion.
- Price Action: LULU shares are trading higher by 0.66% at $308.22 on the last check Wednesday.
