Lululemon, H&M Group Contribute To $250M Fashion Climate Fund

Non-profit group Apparel Impact Institute said apparel retailers Lululemon Athletica Inc LULU and Hennes & Mauritz AB HMRZF were among the lead funders for the new $250 million Fashion Climate Fund.

The Fund is designed to unlock an estimated $2 billion in blended capital in additional asset classes, including debt and equity, to help meet the industry’s ambition to halve carbon emissions by 2030.

Apparel Impact Institute works to operationalize and accelerate climate action and sustainability solutions in fashion.

Price Action: LULU shares are trading higher by 0.66% at $308.22 on the last check Wednesday.

