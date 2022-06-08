A Look Into Utilities Sector Value Stocks

What are Value Stocks?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the utilities sector:

Kenon Hldgs KEN - P/E: 2.27 Genie Energy GNE - P/E: 5.44 OGE Energy OGE - P/E: 8.58 Smart Powerr CREG - P/E: 1.88 Suburban Propane Partners SPH - P/E: 7.28

Kenon Hldgs's earnings per share for Q4 sits at $7.28, whereas in Q3, they were at 3.45. Genie Energy has reported Q1 earnings per share at $0.67, which has decreased by 40.18% compared to Q4, which was 1.12. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 4.72%, which has decreased by 0.95% from 5.67% last quarter.

OGE Energy has reported Q1 earnings per share at $1.39, which has increased by 414.81% compared to Q4, which was 0.27. Its most recent dividend yield is at 4.11%, which has decreased by 0.45% from 4.56% in the previous quarter.

This quarter, Smart Powerr experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was $-0.16 in Q2 and is now $-0.08. Suburban Propane Partners saw an increase in earnings per share from 0.34 in Q1 to $2.74 now. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 7.57%, which has decreased by 0.92% from last quarter's yield of 8.49%.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.