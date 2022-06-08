ñol

DiDi Discusses Stake Acquisition In Sinomach Automobile's EV Division For $150M

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
June 8, 2022 7:12 AM | 1 min read
DiDi Discusses Stake Acquisition In Sinomach Automobile's EV Division For $150M
  • DiDi Global Inc DIDI discussed acquiring a third of the EV unit of state-backed Sinomach Automobile, Reuters reports.
  • Recent reports suggested possible ease in the regulatory crackdown on the ride-hailing company.
  • Didi was amid advanced discussions to acquire shares in small-sized automaker Sinomach Zhijun Automobile from minority shareholders, costing over 1 billion yuan ($150 million). Didi looks to inject fresh capital into the firm.
  • Didi aimed to become the second-biggest shareholder of the EV maker after Sinomach Automobile.
  • Also Read: DiDi Faces Double Whammy Of US, China Investigations
  • Sinomach Automobile owned a combined 67% of Sinomach Zhijun.
  • Didi quietly pushed ahead with a car-making project, code-named "Da Vinci," dedicating 2,000 people to it. 
  • Didi looked to forge a partnership with an automaker with an EV production license to make such vehicles in China.
  • China's regulatory crackdown compelled Didi to pursue a U.S. delisting.
  • Price Action: DIDI shares closed higher by 4.35% at $2.40 on Tuesday.

